Sanatan Dharma gives special importance to nature.
As per religious beliefs, if someone plants a neem tree, 10 tamarind trees, 3 cath trees, 3 vine trees, 3 amla trees and 5 mango trees in his life, it is counted as a virtue.
The five trees considered sacred in Hinduism are peepal, banyan, banana, neem and coconut.
Bhopal-based astrologer and Vastu advisor Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma talks about these five trees.
Peepal: This tree is mentioned in the Holy Book of Gita. It is believed that this tree is home to gods and goddesses, from root to leaves. Every element of this tree is useful.
Banyan: This tree is believed to be the abode of three gods Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. It is also called Lord Shiva. Visiting a Banyan tree is considered as auspicious as visiting Bholenath.
Banana: This tree is considered sacred to Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi. This tree is also used in worshipping and religious functions.
Neem: The neem tree is believed to be a form of Maa Durga. For centuries it has been found in India; it is also found in Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand. It has a lot of medicinal properties.
Coconut: Also known as Shriphal, this tree is very important in worshipping. It also signifies the Mars symbol. It is found in the coastal regions of India like Kerala, West Bengal, Orissa, Mumbai, and Goa.