5 Trees Considered
Sacred In Hinduism

Sanatan Dharma gives
special importance
to nature.

As per religious beliefs, if someone
plants a neem tree, 10 tamarind
trees, 3 cath trees, 3 vine trees, 3
amla trees and 5 mango trees in his
life, it is counted as a virtue.

The five trees considered
sacred in Hinduism are
peepal, banyan, banana,
neem and coconut.

+ + +

Bhopal-based astrologer
and Vastu advisor Pandit
Hitendra Kumar Sharma
talks about these five trees.

Peepal: This tree is mentioned in
the Holy Book of Gita. It is believed
that this tree is home to gods and
goddesses, from root to leaves.
Every element of this tree is useful.

Banyan: This tree is believed
to be the abode of three gods
Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. It
is also called Lord Shiva. Visiting
a Banyan tree is considered as
auspicious as visiting Bholenath.

Banana: This tree is
considered sacred to Lord
Vishnu and Lakshmi. This tree
is also used in worshipping
and religious functions.

Neem: The neem tree is believed
to be a form of Maa Durga. For
centuries it has been found in
India; it is also found in Nepal,
Myanmar, Bangladesh, Pakistan,
Thailand. It has a lot of
medicinal properties.

Coconut: Also known as
Shriphal, this tree is very
important in worshipping. It also
signifies the Mars symbol. It is
found in the coastal regions of
India like Kerala, West Bengal,
Orissa, Mumbai, and Goa.

