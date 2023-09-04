5 Types of Colorful Arts to Try in Free Time

Producer: Nishad T

Watercolor Painting

Be expressive and indulge in watercolour painting, which enables you to produce stunning, vivid artworks.

Acrylic Pour Painting

Acrylic pour painting have an abstract and mesmerizing quality, with vivid colours merging to form unusual patterns.

Mosaic Art

Small, vivid pieces of glass, ceramic, or other materials are arranged to make complex patterns or pictures in mosaic art.

Tie-Dye

A time-honored and enjoyable technique to add pops of colour to garments or materials is tie-dying.

Digital Art

Using software and graphic tablets, digital art enables you to explore a vast range of colourful possibilities.