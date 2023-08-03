5 Types Of Food To Eat During Periods
Producer: Nishad T
Women see a drop in iron levels during periods, eat food rich in iron to reduce the weakness.
Eat leafy greens, nuts, seeds and whole grains to increase your magnesium intake, which will reduce muscle cramps.
Include whole grains like oats, quinoa or brown rice to your diet to support digestive health during periods.
Eating fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and soybeans can help manage your mood swings during period.
Foods rich in vitamin B6 like poultry, whole grains, bananas and avocados can help in Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS).