Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient that your body needs.
It helps to produce red blood cells and maintain a healthy nervous system.
Symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency can include fatigue, weakness, dizziness, pale skin and depression.
Fishes like salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, and clams are all good sources of Vitamin B12.
Meat like lamb, pork, and poultry are also loaded with Vitamin B12.
Dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese are also excellent sources of Vitamin B12.
Eggs too are a good source of Vitamin B12.
Some breakfast cereals, soy milk, and nutritional yeast are fortified with Vitamin B12.
If you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, you may need to take a Vitamin B12 supplement to ensure you're getting enough of this essential nutrient.
