5 Unique Chaat Items That You Must Try
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Pani Puri: Crispy hollow shells filled with spiced potato, tangy tamarind chutney, and flavored water
Bhel Puri: A delightful mix of puffed rice, chopped vegetables, tangy sauces, and crunchy sev
Mashed potato patties, shallow-fried to perfection, served with a medley of chutneys, yogurt, and chaat masala
Pav Bhaji: A hearty dish featuring a flavorful vegetable curry served with buttered and toasted pav
Dahi Puri: Small crisp puris filled with yogurt, chickpeas, spices, and chutneys