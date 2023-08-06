5 things to know about albert einstein
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
It was difficult for him to construct whole sentences, until at the age of 9, when he began to speak normally.
He passed the science and mathematics tests, but failed in history, languages and geography in college.
Einstein’s brain is conserved and has been and is the object of multiple studies.
He had said that if he had not been a scientist he would have dedicated himself to music.
He had three passports.
He was a German, Swiss and American national.