5 Vegetable Juices To Boost Your Immunity

The human body requires the right amount of nutrients and vitamins to keep it healthy and fit.
For this, green you are always advised to consume vegetables and fruits, as they are rich in vitamins.
Juicing is a process that involves extracting nutritious juices from fresh fruits and vegetables
Here are five vegetable juices that are extremely beneficial for health.
Beetroot juice contains many useful nutrients, including iron, potassium, magnesium, copper, zinc, and vitamins and minerals.Drinking beetroot juice daily keeps the heart healthy, increases stamina, and strengthens the immune system.
Carrot juice is considered beneficial for health as it contains many important nutrients, including protein, vitamins, fibre, and potassium. Its regular consumption has been an important factor in boosting immunity. It also enhances eyesight.
Tomato juice has important nutrients like vitamin A, B complex, vitamin K, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, and fibre. Regular consumption boosts energy, and it is beneficial for people suffering from constipation.
Bitter gourd juice is rich in vitamins, potassium, and antioxidants.It benefits people suffering from diabetes. Even though the taste of the juice is bitter, it has innumerable benefits and is advised to treat many diseases.
Broccoli juice has many nutrients, including carbohydrates, calcium, magnesium, copper, phosphorus, potassium, and vitamin A. Consuming it regularly strengthens the digestive system, boosts immunity, and reduces bad cholesterol.