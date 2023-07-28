5 Warning Symptoms Of Fatty Liver You Should Not Ignore

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
When the condition reaches an advanced stage, it can hamper the liver’s ability to make proteins. This can destruct the body’s blood flow and fluid removal, making the face slightly swollen up or puffier.
Fatty liver can lead to a condition namely acanthosis nigricans, which makes the skin folds appears dark. This usually can be noticed in the crease of the neck area. It happens due to increased insulin resistance in the body.
Another skin condition associated with fatty liver is known to be rosacea, which makes the skin appear extremely red. Not everyone suffering from rosacea is likely to develop fatty liver, but it could be a sign of the condition.
This chronic liver disease hampers the body’s ability to absorb nutrients, which can give rise to a common complication called dermatitis. This leads to skin irritation, itchiness, and rashes on the face that could be fluid-filled like acne.
The liver helps to filter out toxins from the body but the fatty liver can end with excessive build-up of toxin levels in the body. This can appear as dark or baggy circles under the eyes.