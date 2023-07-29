5 Ways Therapy Helps Mental Health
Producer: Nishad T
Therapy is a safe and confidential space for people to express their thoughts and emotions without judgment.
Therapists can help us identify underlying causes and recognize trigger points, and help control them.
Therapists often teach
us relaxation and
stress reduction techniques like deep breathing exercises, etc.
Therapy can help people understand their behaviors and thought patterns that contribute to their stress.
Therapy can help empower people to build confidence and develop a more positive outlook towards life.