5 Ways To Achieve
Work-Life Balance
National Workaholics Day is
celebrated on July 5 to remind us
to strike a healthy balance between
personal and professional lives.
Workaholics prioritise work
over everything else including
family, friends, and even their
own health to be on the top
in their careers.
However, it’s essential
to draw a work-life
balance for both
physical as well as
mental well-being.
Lack of adequate rest
or sleep can adversely
impact productivity
and efficiency at work.
To achieve a good work-life balance,
focusing on health is important.
Regular intake of nutritious food,
daily exercise, and meditation are
ways through which you can take
proper care of your health.
A good quality of sleep is
necessary to stay active
throughout your work. Spare at
least 7-8 hours for undisturbed
sleeping every day. Try to have
warm or cold showers before sleep.
We should always try to
take short breaks at work
for better productivity.
Doing everything together
and laying our hands on
multiple tasks increases
our stress levels.
Take some time out for your
friends and family. It will help
you in creating happy moments
that you can remember later.
+ + +
Don’t forget to give time to
your hobbies. If you have a
hobby then practice it and this
will allow you to spend time
with yourself.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More