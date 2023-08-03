5 Ways To Avoid Argument With Your Partner
Producer: Nishad T
Listen carefully without interrupting when your partner is talking and focus on their point of view.
Avoid discussing sensitive topics when either of you are stressed or distracted, or choose a calm environment to talk.
Instead of blaming or accusing each other, be inclusive while talking, which conveys a sense of partnership.
Communicate how you feel about a situation in a calm manner, which will help calm your partner.
Once the argument has cooled down, shift your focus to find solutions to the problem at hand.