5 Ways To Become A Better Friend
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Be Supportive:
Offer encouragement and be there for them during both good and challenging times.
Active Listening:
Pay attention and show genuine interest in your friend’s thoughts and feelings
Respect Boundaries:
Understand and respect their personal boundaries and privacy.
Stay Reliable:
Be dependable and keep your promises, showing that you can be trusted.
Empathy:
Put yourself in their shoes and try to understand their emotions and experiences.
Communicate Openly:
Be honest and transparent in your interactions, fostering a deeper connection
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Editor: Peuli Bakshi