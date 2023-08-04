5 Ways To Become A Better Friend 

Producer:  Swati Chaturvedi

Be Supportive: Offer encouragement and be there for them during both good and challenging times.

Active Listening: Pay attention and show genuine interest in your friend’s thoughts and feelings

Respect Boundaries: Understand and respect their personal boundaries and privacy.

Stay Reliable: Be dependable and keep your promises, showing that you can be trusted.

Empathy: Put yourself in their shoes and try to understand their emotions and experiences.

Communicate Openly: Be honest and transparent in your interactions, fostering a deeper connection

