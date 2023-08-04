5 Ways To Fall Asleep Faster
Producer: Nishad T
Set a schedule and go to bed and wake up at the same time every day including weekends.
Engage in calming activities before bed to unwind. This will help you sleep better and faster.
Keep your bedroom dark, quiet, and cool. Try using white noise machines, or earplugs to sleep quickly.
Stay away from phones, laptops, TVs, and other screens, which will not let you sleep faster.
Practices meditation, muscle relaxation, and mindfulness to calm your mind and fall asleep.