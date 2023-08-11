5 Ways To Get Rid Of Bad Body Odour
Producer: Nishad T
Good Hygiene
Take regular showers, as it is crucial to remove sweat and bacteria from your skin on a daily basis.
Antiperspirants and
Deodorants
Using antiperspirants will help reduce sweat production. While deodorants can help neutralize body odour.
Use Breathable Fabrics
Choose breathable fabrics such as cotton and linen, which allow air circulation and can keep moisture away.
Maintain a Healthy Diet
Certain foods like garlic, onions, and spicy dishes can make you sweat more, so, adopt a balanced diet.
Practice Hair Removal
Hair can trap sweat and bacteria, with stronger odours. So, shave or trim areas like the armpits and groins regularly.