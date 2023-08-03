5 Ways to Keep Love Alive In Your Relationship
Producer: Nishad T
Honest communication is the key. So, ensure you both feel comfortable discussing your feelings and concerns.
Spend quality time with your partner and engage in activities like walking, cooking, watching movies, or just talking.
Express your love and appreciate your partner’s effort always. Make them feel special through words and actions.
Be supportive and encourage each other’s personal and professional achievements, and be there during challenges.
Plan surprises for each other or trying new things together, which will also help in keeping the intimacy alive.