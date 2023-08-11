5 Ways To Minimize Food Wastage

Producer: Nishad T

Plan Your Meals

Plan your meals for the week and create a list based on those meal plans.

Proper Storage

Store leftover food properly to extend its life. Use airtight containers, freezer-safe bags, and store in fridge.

Practice First-In-First-Out

Use the first-in-first-out method. Store older items in the front and newer ones in the back.

Portion Control

Be mindful of portion while cooking. Serve smaller portions first, and allow people to take more if they’re still hungry.

Do Something with Leftovers

If there are leftovers, Instead of throwing them, find creative recipes to use them and make new dishes.