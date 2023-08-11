5 Ways To Minimize Food Wastage
Producer: Nishad T
Plan Your Meals
Plan your meals for the week and create a list based on those meal plans.
Proper Storage
Store leftover food properly to extend its life. Use airtight containers, freezer-safe bags, and store in fridge.
Practice First-In-First-Out
Use the first-in-first-out method. Store older items in the front and newer ones in the back.
Portion Control
Be mindful of portion while cooking. Serve smaller portions first, and allow people to take more if they’re still hungry.
Do Something with Leftovers
If there are leftovers, Instead of throwing them, find creative recipes to use them and make new dishes.