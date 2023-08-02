5 Ways To Reduce Porn Addiction
Producer: Nishad T
Consider opening up and reach out to a mental health professional specialized in addiction.
Avoid accessing porn websites. Use website blockers or apps that restrict access.
Indulge in healthy activities like reading painting or workout when you have the urge to watch porn.
Talk to trusted friends, family members who can offer encouragement in reducing your addiction.
Opt for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy techniques, which can help you identify and change your thoughts.