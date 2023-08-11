5 Ways To Reduce Screen Time
Producer: Nishad T
Set Limits and Goals
Decide on how much screen time is reasonable for you every day and set specific goals.
Mark a Technology-Free Zone
Mark certain corners in your house as technology-free zones, and avoid using phones and laptops there.
Include Screen-Free Activities
Indulge in activities that don’t involve screens. Engage in exercise, or outdoor activities.
Take Short Breaks
While working on a daily basis, stay focused and take regular short breaks to stay away from screens.
Practice Meditation
Indulge in meditation and other activities, which will help you become more aware of your screen time habits.