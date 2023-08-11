5 Ways To Reduce Screen Time

Producer: Nishad T

Set Limits and Goals

Decide on how much screen time is reasonable for you every day and set specific goals.

Mark a Technology-Free Zone

Mark certain corners in your house as technology-free zones, and avoid using phones and laptops there.

Include Screen-Free Activities

Indulge in activities that don’t involve screens. Engage in exercise, or outdoor activities.

Take Short Breaks

While working on a daily basis, stay focused and take regular short breaks to stay away from screens.

Practice Meditation

Indulge in meditation and other activities, which will help you become more aware of your screen time habits.