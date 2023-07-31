5 Ways To Quit Smoking
Producer: Nishad T
Set a specific date to quit smoking totally, and gradually reduce number of cigarettes each day.
Inform your family, friends, and coworkers about your decision, as their encouragement will help you quit smoking.
Identify situations, emotions, or activities that trigger your urge
to smoke throughout
the day.
Indulge in small activities whenever you feel the urge to go for a smoke break.
If nothing works, consider using nicotine replacement products like nicotine patches or gums.