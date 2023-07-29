5 Ways To Sleep Early At Night
Producer: Nishad T
Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including on weekends or on holidays.
Develop a relaxing pre-sleep routine to signal to your body that it’s time to unwind and hit the bed.
Try and avoid any screens at least an hour before bedtime to help you sleep faster and better.
Don’t consume caffeine or nicotine in the evening or before bedtime, as they can disrupt sleep.
Besides a comfortable mattress, try and keep the room dark, quiet, and at a comfortable temperature.