5 Women’s Equality Day Quotes

Women’s Equality Day is a day to celebrate the progress that has been made for women’s rights, and to continue to fight for equality in all areas of life.
It is observed on August 26 every year in the United States.
“We need women at all levels, including the top, to make sound decisions that will affect the world.” – Malala Yousafzai
“We need to live in a world where women can be who they are, do what they want, and reach their full potential.” – Michelle Obama
“If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman.” – Margaret Thatcher
“A woman is like a tea bag; you never know how strong she is until she’s in hot water.” – Eleanor Roosevelt