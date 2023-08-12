5 Worst Plants For Bedrooms
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Snake Plant: Releases oxygen at night, disrupting sleep
Peace Lily: Can cause allergies due to pollen and sap.
Rubber Plant: Releases allergenic latex particles.
Pothos: Can be toxic if ingested by pets or children.
Cactus: Prickly and not conducive to a comfortable sleep environment.
Aloe Vera: May emit oxygen at night, disturbing sleep.
Lavender (in excess): Strong scent can be overwhelming for some.
English Ivy: Releases airborne allergens and can be toxic.
