5 Worst Plants For Bedrooms

Snake Plant: Releases oxygen at night, disrupting sleep

Peace Lily: Can cause allergies due to pollen and sap.

Rubber Plant: Releases allergenic latex particles.

Pothos: Can be toxic if ingested by pets or children.

Cactus: Prickly and not conducive to a comfortable sleep environment.

Aloe Vera: May emit oxygen at night, disturbing sleep.

Lavender (in excess): Strong scent can be overwhelming for some.

English Ivy: Releases airborne allergens and can be toxic.

