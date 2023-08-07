Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
5 Yoga
Asanas
To Get Your
Hips
And
Thighs
In Shape
Hip and thigh fat are common these days due to bad food habits and the lack of exercise in the lower body.
But you need not worry as there are some yoga asanas that can help you get rid of fat from your hips and thighs quickly with a balanced diet.
Practice these five asanas daily and see your thighs and hips get in shape.
Utkatasana:
It is also known as the chair pose. One just needs to sit on an imaginary chair, which will exert your muscles and hold the fort for your body.
Ustrasana:
It is also called the camel pose. This opens your pectoral muscles and gives strength to your hip. This works for the front part of the body.
Natarajasana:
Lord of the Dance Pose is another name for this yoga. In this posture, both inner and outer thigh muscles are stretched. It strengthens your legs, as your body is on one leg.
Janu Sirsasana:
A head-to-knee pose that increases the flexibility of the thighs and hip joints. It helps in stretching the muscles of the leg, which helps in blood circulation.
Ananda Balasana:
One of the best yoga poses for hips and thighs, all your inner thighs are stretched and stimulated. This works for back muscles as well.