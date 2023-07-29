5 Yoga Asanas To Keep Your Heart Healthy

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Mohit Bisht
Cobra Stretch: Popularly known as ‘Bhujangasana’, it is an asana that will put a major focus on your abdominal area and glutes. Doing this every day can improve the blood circulation in your body which would mean that your heart is taken care of too.
Tadasana: It can be a real trick to get this right at the first go but go gentle with yourself and you will be able to nail it too. This asana will help manage your stress levels and therefore prompt good heart health.
Malasana: Even though it might seem like a really easy asana to perform, it is actually one of the really tough ones. It has several health benefits like improvement of blood circulation, strengthening of calf muscles as well as reducing weight.