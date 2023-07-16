5 Yoga Asanas To Lose Weight Effectively

Tadasana: Stand tall, engage your core, and promote overall body awareness.

Virabhadrasana II: Strengthen your legs, hips, and arms while improving balance and stability

Navasana: Work your abs, strengthen your core, and tone your abdominal muscles.

Setu Bandhasana: Target your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back to build strength and stimulate metabolism

Phalakasana: Engage your entire body, including your core, arms, and legs, to improve overall strength and stability