5 Yoga Retreats You Must Visit
As International Yoga Day 2023
approaches, it’s an occasion to
immerse yourselves in the
transformative practice of yoga
and rejuvenate our minds,
bodies, and souls.
All these retreats offer one the perfect opportunity to reconnect with yourself in breath-taking surroundings.
From serene vanas ashrams nestled in the Himalayas to beautiful beachfront havens, get ready for a transformative journey like no other.
The Six Senses Vana is nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. With its renowned Ayurvedic, Tibetan and Healing therapies, it is the ultimate destination for rejuvenation.
The Talise Ottoman Spa represents a luxurious sanctuary nestled within the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray resort in Dubai. It combines traditional Turkish influences with modern wellness practices.
The Six Senses Rome reinterprets the themes of classicism and contact with nature, from the mosaic of Daphne’s laurel tree to the biophilic features and locally sourced and organic spa products.
Amal Tamara in Kerala offers customised therapeutic yoga sessions by designing the perfect blend of asanas, pranayama, and meditation that will offer you a new ease on life.
At Tamara Coorg, you will experience nature and luxury as you wake up to the breath-taking view and the calming silence of the hills, disturbed only by the chirping birds and the rustle of leaves.
Experience unparalleled wellness at these yoga retreats and enjoy a fresh lease of life.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More