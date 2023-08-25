5 Zodiac Signs Who Will Likely Be Single In 2024
Producer: Swati Chaturvedi
Aquarius: Their quest for freedom and individuality might lead them to focus on self-discovery.
Sagittarius: Their love for exploration could keep them more focused on adventures than relationships
Capricorn: Career ambitions might take precedence, leaving less time for romantic pursuits
Gemini: Their curious and restless nature might lead them to explore various connections rather than committing
Aries: A desire for independence and personal goals could make them prioritize singlehood
Virgo: A perfectionist streak might lead them to be more selective, possibly prolonging their single status
Scorpio: Their intense focus on personal transformation might shift their focus away from relationships