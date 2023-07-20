Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Mohit Bisht
6 Amazing Benefits Of
Moong Sprouts
Sprouts are a powerhouse of nutrition, providing an array of health benefits when consumed regularly.
Sprouted green gram, also known as moong beans or moong is a superfood that can help you achieve lean-body goals faster.
Loaded with nutrition, and rich in vitamins and minerals, moong beans can be eaten in soups, salads, and stir-frys.
Since complex nutrients in sprouted moong are broken down into simpler substances, they become easily digestible. Additionally, they also contain lots of enzymes which makes digestion easier.
High fibre quantity in moong sprouts makes them a perfect choice for those who are on a weight loss as well as a weight lifting journey.
Moong sprouts contain abundant iron, which builds haemoglobin levels, and that’s how it protects against the symptoms of anaemia.
It is a nutria-dense sprout, which contains nutrients like Vitamin b, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium.
It plays a key role in cell growth along with the maintenance and building of strong bones.
Moong beans are loaded with antioxidants vitexin and isovitexin that can help keep blood sugar levels low.