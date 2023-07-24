6 Amazing Benefits Of Peanuts

Peanuts are a legume that has its origin in South America.
They go by a bunch of names, such as earthnuts, goobers, and groundnuts. Despite their name, peanuts are not related to tree nuts.
Apart from eating raw peanuts, they can be eaten in different forms like cakes, desserts, snacks and confectionery.
Peanuts are an excellent source of protein. They are a great source of plant-based protein and contain 22-30 per cent of their total calories as protein.
Low-carbohydrate foods include peanuts. In fact, the amount of carbohydrates makes up just 13–16% of the total weight. Also, peanuts have a very low Glycemic Index, which is a measurement of how quickly carbs enter your bloodstream after a meal.
Peanuts are rich in Vitamin E. It is a dietary antioxidant that helps to protect cells from oxidative stress, a normal, yet damaging, physiological process.
Magnesium is also found abundantly in peanuts. It is important mineral for muscle function including the enzyme function, heart, and energy production.
They also contain folate, needed for cell division. Which means that adequate folate consumption is especially important during pregnancy and childhood when tissues are growing rapidly.
Copper is essential for red blood cell formation and for a healthy immune system, blood vessels, nerves and bones, which are found in peanuts.