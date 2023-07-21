Producer: Priyanka Das
6 Amazing Health Benefits Of
Lemongrass
In today’s day and age where pollution is at dangerous levels and global warming has depleted the standards of living conditions for humans, having healthy dietary options is of utmost importance.
One such food item is lemongrass. This plant is tall and stocky and has a fresh lemon aroma and a citrus flavour.
Scientifically named citronella, the common ingredient in Thai cooking has several health benefits and acts as a bug repellent.
Lemongrass is used as a folk remedy to promote sleep, boost immunity, and relieve pain.
Lemongrass contains citral and geranial, two key compounds thought to be responsible for their anti-inflammatory properties.
Citral present in lemongrass is thought to have potential cancer-fighting abilities.
Lemongrass tea can help fight oral infections and cavities. The essential oil has shown to be effective against streptococcus mutans, the bacteria most responsible for tooth decay.
Lemongrass oil extract can help reduce cholesterol and 2011 research on mice confirmed this. More research is required for lemongrass tea.
Lemongrass contains several antioxidants. They can help scavenge free radicals in the body.