6 Amazing Reasons To Visit Chennai
The Indian state of Tamil Nadu, which has been the origin of the Tamil language for more than 2,000 years, has its capital and administrative centre in Chennai.
In addition to traditional arts and culture, Chennai is home to Kollywood, the Hindi language equivalent of the more well-known Bollywood.
The Marina Beach in Chennai is thought to be the second-longest urban beach in the world at 13 kilometres.
The Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary on the outside and the Pallikaranai Marshlands inside the city boundaries are the two main locations for birding in Chennai.
=Any cricket fan would get a good sense of India’s passion for the game by attending a game at Chennai’s expansive MA Chidambaram Stadium.