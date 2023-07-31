6 Anti-Aging Foods to Have in Your 40s and Beyond
Producer: Riya Ashok
Like other cruciferous vegetables, cabbage contains a significant amount of indole-3-carbinol, a substance with strong anti-aging benefits.
They have good anti-aging properties. A robust immune system, lower cholesterol, and a lower risk of cancer are all benefits of carrot consumption.
Strong antioxidants included in grapes can prevent free radicals from damaging the cells in your body.
Quercetin, a strong anti-inflammatory ingredient found in abundance in onions, also helps thin the blood and raises healthy cholesterol.
Tomatoes also possess strong anti-aging and anti-cancer properties. It is the best source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant.
The lutein in spinach has powerful anti-aging properties and is great for eye health.