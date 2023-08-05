6 Benefits of Beetroot for Skin and Hair
Producer: Riya Ashok
Beetroot juice is packed with antioxidants and has a hugely positive impact on skin health when combined with carrot or cucumber juice.
To shine internally, all you need is a glass of fresh beetroot juice. It produces an immediate skin glow and cleanses the blood of pollutants.
In just 10 days, you’ll start noticing soft, pink lips if you use beetroot to give your lips that ideal, natural rosy hue.
The best way to moisturise skin and soothe itching is with beetroot. It prolongs the hydration of your skin.
By fortifying the follicles, beetroot gives all the vital vitamins and minerals for healthy hair.
Beetroot, which has anti-inflammatory qualities, promotes the healthy operation of hair follicles.