Coffee is a beverage known for its ability to boost your energy levels.
While some prefer a hot cup of coffee with milk, others prefer chilled coffee or even black coffee.
A number of factors including antioxidant effects or anti-inflammatory effects, may reduce the prevalence of type 2 diabetes, while drinking a cup of coffee.
According to the Harvard study, drinking two or more cups of coffee every day, could protect against heart failure and may lower the risk of strokes and cardiovascular diseases.
Caffeine intake has been associated with reducing fat storage and supporting gut health, both of which are beneficial for weight management.
Studies have found that having a cup of coffee could be associated with a lower risk of depression. According to a study, drinking coffee was significantly associated with reduced risk of depression.
Studies show that caffeine present in coffee could help people suffering from Parkinson’s disease manage their uncontrollable movements.
Drinking 3-5 cups of coffee per day was associated with a decreased risk of dementia-Alzheimer’s disease. Apparently, the roasting process of coffee beans prevents these diseases.
According to fda.gov, 400 milligrams of coffee per day roughly is a safe quantity to have for healthy individuals.
