6 Benefits of Olive Oil for Hair
Producer: Riya Ashok
Healthy monounsaturated fats and vitamin E, which are abundant in olive oil, aid in moisturising and nourishing the hair follicles.
Olive oil’s antioxidants and vitamin E can help to strengthen and hydrate hair.
Olive oil can be massaged into the scalp to promote blood flow and nourish hair follicles.
Olive oil’s minerals and antioxidants may help hair develop by nourishing hair follicles and fostering a healthy scalp environment.
Antioxidants included in olive oil can help shield your hair from environmental stressors like pollution and UV rays.