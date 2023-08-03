6 Benefits Of Taking Cold Showers

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Aparna Singh
Given the hot and humid weather, many of us have come to depend on cold showers to provide the quickest relief.
But they don’t just help you feel cool. They are reported to have a number of health benefits, from improving immunity to speeding up recovery.
While you should avoid taking a cold shower if you are suffering from a cold, cough or any other respiratory illness, they can provide the following benefits in other situations.
Scientists believe that cold water stimulates the release of an anti-inflammatory hormone, norepinephrine, in the body which helps prevent and treat inflammatory diseases.
Hydrotherapy can help in dealing with depression. A clinical study reveals that taking a cold shower for up to 5 minutes, 2 to 3 times a week, can help in relieving the symptoms of depression.
Cold water immersion is a popular method of treating muscle injury in athletes. Sitting in an ice bath for 7 to 14 minutes can reduce inflammation and promote faster recovery of an athlete’s injured body part.
It is a known fact that hot water dries out the skin and hair and makes them itchy. Taking a cold shower can help make the hair look shinier and skin healthier.
Studies have shown that taking cold showers regularly can improve metabolism as it activates the brown adipose tissue (good fat). The activated brown fat helps the body generate heat during cold weather, which helps in treating obesity in the long run.
If you have a skin condition that causes irritation and itching or others, cold showers can help in overcoming the desire to scratch and calm the inflammation or rashes. Hot showers instead lead to drying of the skin and increase irritation or redness.