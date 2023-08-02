6 Best Hangover Relieving Foods
Producer: Riya Ashok
Right away after waking up, take a sports drink or coconut water with added electrolytes to assist replenish electrolytes lost through drinking.
If sports drinks aren’t your thing, regular water can work just as well.
Getting your body the missing B vitamins can aid in the breakdown and elimination of alcohol.
There is proof that the natural sugars in honey and fresh fruit might actually hasten the removal of alcohol from your body.
High-carbohydrate foods with a mild flavour are some of the finest options for a queasy stomach.
The day after drinking, adding ginger to your diet will calm your troubled stomach and make you feel better. Ginger has been reported to alleviate nausea.