6 Best Indoor Plants
To Add Greenery To
Your Home
Indoor plants have been
gaining popularity as a
way to bring a touch of
nature and serenity into
our homes.
They add aesthetic appeal to our
living spaces and have numerous
health benefits such as purifying
the air and reducing stress levels.
Here are the 6 best
types of indoor plants
that are easy to care for
and can add freshness
to your home.
African violets are a popular
choice for indoor plants, known
for their colourful flowers.
They come in various colours,
and can bloom all year round
with proper care.
The snake plant, also known
as mother-in-law’s tongue,
is a great indoor plant for
beginners. It’s easy to care for
and can tolerate low light levels.
Christmas cacti are succulents
that produce beautiful, colourful
blooms around the year. They
come in shades of pink, red and
white, and require bright, indirect
light and well-draining soil.
Peace lilies are a popular choice for
indoor plants. They prefer low to
medium light and a well-draining
soil mix, and can tolerate periods
of no water for a long time.
Orchids are prized for their exotic beauty and their colourful, intricate blooms. They require bright, indirect light and a well-draining soil mix and prefer to be kept consistently moist.
The spider plant is another low-
maintenance plant that is perfect for
beginners. It’s known for its long
leaves that resemble spider legs.
They can grow well in hanging
baskets or on shelves.
