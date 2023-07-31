Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

6 Birds That Lay Eggs in Other Birds’ Nests

Most birds lay their eggs inside their own nests, and then stick around to take care for their babies as they hatch.

However, there are a few birds who lay their eggs in others’ nests.

They are sometimes called brood parasites because they act like parasites – extracting care for their eggs from other hosts.

Brown-Headed Cowbird

These birds spend time to reproduce instead of making nests. They are known to destroy the bird hosts’ eggs to make space for their own.

Honeyguide

What makes these birds unique is that once the baby honeyguides hatch in their hosts’ nests, they kill their nest-mates. The hosts are forced to take care of them while they lose their own babies.

Common Cuckoo

These birds lay their eggs in the nests of smaller birds, before they lay their own. The hosts are forced to look after the parasite eggs.

Black-Headed Duck

Also called ‘cuckoo duck,’ these birds adopt the same strategy as the common cuckoo. Their parasitic nature helps them thrive in nature.

Village Indigobird

The females of this species prefer to eat rather than care for their babies. Hence, they look for host nests so that they can carry on with their business.

Asian Koel

A member of the cuckoo species, it is no surprise that they are parasitic. They like to leave their eggs in nests that crows own mostly.