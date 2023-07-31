6 Birds That Lay Eggs in Other Birds’ Nests

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
These birds spend time to reproduce instead of making nests. They are known to destroy the bird hosts’ eggs to make space for their own.
What makes these birds unique is that once the baby honeyguides hatch in their hosts’ nests, they kill their nest-mates. The hosts are forced to take care of them while they lose their own babies.
These birds lay their eggs in the nests of smaller birds, before they lay their own. The hosts are forced to look after the parasite eggs.
Also called ‘cuckoo duck,’ these birds adopt the same strategy as the common cuckoo. Their parasitic nature helps them thrive in nature.
The females of this species prefer to eat rather than care for their babies. Hence, they look for host nests so that they can carry on with their business.
A member of the cuckoo species, it is no surprise that they are parasitic. They like to leave their eggs in nests that crows own mostly.