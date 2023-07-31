6 Breastfeeding Tips For Working Mothers

Producer: Nibandh Vinod
World Breastfeeding Week aims to promote breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world.
The theme set by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action for this year is: “Enabling breastfeeding: making a difference for working parents.”
WBW is celebrated every year from August 1 to August 7. Here are useful breastfeeding tips for working mothers.
Start offering a bottle to your baby early. This will help your baby get used to taking milk from a bottle before you go back to work.
Create a pumping schedule. This will help you maintain your milk supply and ensure that your baby has enough milk when you’re not with them.
Find a comfortable place to pump at work. If you don’t have a private place to pump, you can try using a hands-free pumping bra or a pumping cover.
Drink plenty of fluids and eat healthy foods. This will help you stay hydrated and maintain your milk supply.
Talk to your employer. Many employers are supportive of breastfeeding mothers and will work with you to make sure you have the time and resources you need to pump at work.
Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There are many resources available to help working mothers breastfeed, such as lactation consultants and support groups.