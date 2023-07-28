6 Essential  Foods for Healthy Liver 

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and mustard greens, are healthy for your liver. They contain fibre, which promotes the health of the liver. They also contain phytochemicals and antioxidants that may help avoid liver cancer.
Nuts are an excellent addition to your diet because they are full of beneficial unsaturated fats. According to health experts, consuming 28 grams of walnuts each day may help the liver in functioning.
Fish that are oily or fatty, like salmon and trout, are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Eating more oily seafood can help restore the balance in a diet that is too high in omega-6 fats and too low in omega-3 fats.
Reducing your intake of red meat and heavy fat and increasing the consumption of beans, lentils, and chickpeas can be an ideal option. This mixture of low-saturated fat and fiber-rich legumes safeguards the health of the liver.