Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

6 Essential  Foods for Healthy Liver 

More than 500 essential body functions involve the liver, so it’s crucial that you take the best possible care of it.

The liver’s main functions include processing and metabolizing blood as well as producing bile to remove toxins.

Here are six food items which you can consume to make your liver stronger.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and mustard greens, are healthy for your liver. They contain fibre, which promotes the health of the liver. They also contain phytochemicals and antioxidants that may help avoid liver cancer.

It is a good idea to include blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries in your meals. Strong antioxidants found in berries have been related to reducing damage to the liver.

Grapes have fibre and antioxidants, just like fruits do. Resveratrol, a specific antioxidant found in grapes, may aid in limiting the progression of liver injury.

Nuts are an excellent addition to your diet because they are full of beneficial unsaturated fats. According to health experts, consuming 28 grams of walnuts each day may help the liver in functioning.

Fish that are oily or fatty, like salmon and trout, are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Eating more oily seafood can help restore the balance in a diet that is too high in omega-6 fats and too low in omega-3 fats.

Reducing your intake of red meat and heavy fat and increasing the consumption of beans, lentils, and chickpeas can be an ideal option. This mixture of low-saturated fat and fiber-rich legumes safeguards the health of the liver.