6 Extremely Heart-Healthy Fats
Producer: Riya Ashok
Low levels of harmful cholesterol can be helped by eating things like olive oil, avocados, almonds, and seeds.
Fatty fish as well as flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids. They are renowned for their ability to reduce inflammation.
Omega-3s are abundant in fatty fish, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.
A wide range of vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre are also included in avocados.
Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, in particular, are abundant in nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios.
Hemp, chia, and flax seeds are excellent providers of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.