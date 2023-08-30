6 Flowers to Garnish Your Desserts
Producer: Riya Ashok
Delicate and aromatic edible roses are frequently used to decorate cakes, cupcakes, and other sweets.
Desserts like ice cream, shortbread biscuits, and custard go well with lavender flowers because of their sweet and floral flavour.
Nasturtium blossoms and leaves are both edible and can be used to enhance the flavour and colour of cakes and fruit dishes.
Violets have a delicate, faintly flowery flavour and come in a variety of colours.
Calendula petals, which are often referred to as marigolds, have a little sour and spicy flavour. They can be used to decorate salads, cakes, and puddings.
Chrysanthemum petals of some varieties can be consumed and can taste slightly bitter and fragrant.