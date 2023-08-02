6 Foods That Require Soaking Before Consumption
Producer: Riya Ashok
Poppy seeds include vitamin B, which promotes weight loss and metabolism.
High fibre content in fenugreek or methi seeds promotes intestinal cleansing. Additionally, it works wonders for relieving constipation.
By balancing the amounts of good and bad cholesterol in the body, consuming soaked flax seeds can benefit those with cholesterol problems.
After soaking almonds for a night, they become more nutrient-rich and help lower blood pressure and bad cholesterol.
Mangoes that have been soaked before consumption are more nutrient-dense, less heat-producing, and more digestible.
Your skin will be smooth and radiant after soaking raisins overnight and eating them the following morning.