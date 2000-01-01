6 Foods You Should Avoid Combining with Curd
Curd is rich in vitamins, minerals and protein, making it very healthy for the body.
It is consumed by almost everyone, some even believing that it’s superior to milk.
However, even nutritious food can harm your health if consumed in the wrong combinations.
Curd and onion: When they are consumed together, they cause allergies, gas, acidity, and even vomiting. The reason is that the curd has a cooling effect, while the onion is the opposite.
Curd and fish: This combo can cause indigestion as well as gas and acidity. Despite their benefits, consumed together, fish and curd may cause health issues. It can even cause skin problems.
Curd and mango: Mango is hot for your body, whereas curd offers a cooling effect. Consuming them both at the same time can result in skin issues and other complications.
Curd and urad dal: Urad dal has a hot effect on your body. Hence, consuming curd with it may cause a variety of health issues. It can cause bloating, gas, and acidity, as well as loose motion.
Curd and milk: Curd, as we all know, is made from milk. However, combining them harms our digestive system and may result in gas, acidity and even vomiting.
Curd and oily food: Curd and parathas are some of the most relished food combinations. But it slows down your digestion process and can make you feel lazy throughout the day.
