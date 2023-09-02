6 Foods to Eat for Strong Bones
Producer: Riya Ashok
Milk, yoghurt, and cheese are examples of dairy products that are abundant in calcium, a mineral that is crucial for developing and keeping healthy bones.
Kale, spinach, collard greens, and broccoli are examples of vegetables that are rich in calcium and other vital elements.
Salmon, mackerel, and sardines are among the fatty fish that are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D.
Nutrients including calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus are abundant in almonds, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and sesame seeds.
Orange juice is advantageous for people who might have dietary limitations because it is fortified with calcium and vitamin D.
Lean protein sources, such as lean meats, poultry, eggs, and legumes, supply the necessary amino acids for a balanced diet.