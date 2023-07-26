6 Foods to Help Reduce Your Dark Circles

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Tomatoes aid to protect the delicate area around the eyes by promoting blood circulation and maintaining healthy skin. Lycopene, a powerful antioxidant found in tomatoes, helps to preserve blood vessels. Additionally, tomatoes are a good source of vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin K, all of which support healthy skin.
Cucumbers have a lot of water, which helps to rehydrate the skin. Cucumber consumption also fights uneven skin tone and improves collagen formation. Cucumbers are rich in vitamins K, A, E, and C, which enhance blood vessel flexibility and coagulation
Vitamin A-rich papaya has anti-ageing properties. Papaya also helps to reduce the appearance of under-eye dark circles. It is also recognised as a natural bleaching agent that aids in clearing the skin and removing dark patches around the eyes.
Consuming green vegetables enhances blood circulation, which improves the texture of the skin. Vitamin K is abundant in green vegetables like spinach and broccoli and is crucial for increasing blood circulation, which helps to lessen discoloration and puffiness.
Beetroot is rich in betalain, an antioxidant that helps in detoxifying the body. Beetroot is also good for eye health. Beetroot is also a great source of vitamin C, magnesium, and potassium, all of which help to lighten dark circles.