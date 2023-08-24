6 Health Benefits of Lauki

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
The benefits of green vegetables are known to everyone. And bottle gourd, commonly known as lauki, is a vegetable with many health benefits.
Bottle gourd comes in a variety of shapes: small and bottle shaped, huge and round or slim and twisty.
This vegetable is also extremely beneficial for keeping one’s heart healthy. Consuming lauki juice twice or thrice in a week will support in maintaining a healthy heart and will also regulate blood pressure.
Drinking lauki juice is believed to help lose weight. Bottle gourd is loaded with iron, vitamins and potassium. Consuming the juice everyday will definitely help you reduce weight.
The prevalence of sleep disorder in India is high. Besides its other benefits, lauki also helps in treating sleep disorders. Consume lauki juice for a sound sleep.
Due to climate change and eating habits, premature greying of hair has emerged as a problem. Consuming a glass of bottle gourd juice everyday may help in maintaining the texture and stop premature greying of hair.