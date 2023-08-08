Producer:  Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh

6 Health Benefits of Lemons

Lemons are rich in vitamin C and fibre and consist of numerous beneficial compounds.

Along with that, lemons also have Vitamin B6, copper, potassium, flavonoids, antioxidants magnesium, zinc and phosphorus. 

Lemons can be used in several delicious ways and not just as a seasoning or to garnish.

Since lemons are a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants, they are beneficial for heart health and even help to prevent heart diseases and stroke. The amount of fibre in lemon can lower some risk factors for heart ailments.

Being an excellent source of antioxidants and vitamin C, lemons help to prevent cancer as well. They prevent free radicals from causing cell damage that can cause cancer.

Citric acid helps to prevent kidney stones by increasing the volume of urine and increasing urine pH. This creates a less favourable environment for kidney stone formation.

Patients are advised to consume lemon drops when they have a throat infection. This is because lemons are known for their antibacterial properties which reduce bacterial effects and bring relief.

Lemon helps your body to absorb more iron from plant-based foods in your diet. You should maintain proper iron levels to help prevent anaemia, which is a lower-than-average number of red blood cells in your body that is often a result of iron deficiency.

Lemons often promote weight loss. It is believed that the soluble pectin fibre in them expands your stomach and helps you feel full for longer. It is to be noted that lemon juice contains no pectin, so lemon juice will not promote fullness in the same way.