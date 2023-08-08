6 Health Benefits of Lemons

Producer: Priyanka Das Editor: Sujata Singh
Since lemons are a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants, they are beneficial for heart health and even help to prevent heart diseases and stroke. The amount of fibre in lemon can lower some risk factors for heart ailments.
Lemon helps your body to absorb more iron from plant-based foods in your diet. You should maintain proper iron levels to help prevent anaemia, which is a lower-than-average number of red blood cells in your body that is often a result of iron deficiency.
Lemons often promote weight loss. It is believed that the soluble pectin fibre in them expands your stomach and helps you feel full for longer. It is to be noted that lemon juice contains no pectin, so lemon juice will not promote fullness in the same way.