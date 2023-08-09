6 Healthy And Delicious Indian Foods And Dishes

Indian cooking, featuring several regional cuisines, offers a plethora of healthy food options.
The good news is that many of these traditional dishes are also packed with healthy ingredients.
From the spice-laden dishes of the north to the coconut-infused delicacies of the south, there’s no shortage of delicious and nutritious options to choose from.
Chapati, a type of unleavened flatbread made from whole wheat flour, is a staple in Indian cuisine. It is low in fat, high in fibre, and an excellent option for those looking to maintain stable blood sugar levels.
Rice is packed with carbohydrates: the body’s primary fuel source. It is filling and energising. Brown rice is even more healthy. You can pair rice with lentils, curd, or vegetable gravies.
Idli is a staple in South India. Since the preparation process relies on steaming it, the oil quotient is rather low. While idli offers the benefits of rice, sambar provides the health benefits of lentils and vegetables.
Indian cuisine focuses on a variety of dals. These are rich in protein, serving as a good source of nutrient for vegetarians and vegans. Pulses are also high in antioxidants that keep the immune system healthy and prevent several diseases.
Paneer, or Indian cottage cheese, is rich in calcium, iron, and manganese. Raw paneer has low-calorie content and can be especially helpful for those looking to control their weight. It is known to regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Tandoor chicken consists of chicken marinated in a blend of spices, yogurt, and lemon juice, then baked or grilled in a clay oven. It is a good source of protein and is lower in fat than many other meat dishes.